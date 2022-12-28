NFL World Reacts To Wild Derek Carr, Raiders News

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

With two games remaining in the regular season, the 6-9 Las Vegas Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr.

The news is stunning. Since his rookie season in 2014, Carr has only missed two regular season games, none since 2017.

Jarrett Stidham will take over for the three-time Pro Bowler for the final two weeks. Outside of shock, much of the reaction to Carr being benched has centered around what it means for his future in Las Vegas.

"While the Raiders signed Derek Carr to a 3-year, $121.5M extension this past offseason, the team would incur a dead cap hit of $5.625M if cut/traded this offseason," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates. "As far as QB deals go, that’s a minuscule amount. Will be an interesting offseason for Las Vegas at QB."

"The #Raiders would save $29.25M in 2023 salary cap space if they traded or cut Derek Carr. That decision must be made 3 days after the Super Bowl," added PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Stidham’s spent his entire 4 year career with Josh McDaniels. His HC knows what he has in him. Raiders protecting themselves from Derek Carr’s injury guarantee," theorized NESN's George Balekj.

"This doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Carr. If Carr gets hurt in the final 2 games, his contract is guaranteed next year," said Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. "This gives the Raiders options next season but not a great look as it signals that they are unsure of him."

Carr finishes the 2022 season with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.