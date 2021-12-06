NFL World Reacts To What Kenyan Drake Said About Injury

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake suffered a broken ankle over the weekend during a game against the Washington Football Team. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season, but is now using his platform to try and prevent injuries like his from happening again.

Drake left the game on an injury cart in the second quarter after he was brought to the ground by Washington defensive lineman Daniel Wise. As the tackle took place, Wise slid under Drake, causing the running back’s right leg to get trapped under the nearly 300-pound defender.

After the game, Drake, who suffered a high ankle sprain on a similar play last season, took to Twitter to call upon the NFL to take a closer look at tackles like the one that led to his broken ankle on Sunday.

“The NFL needs to look at this specific style of tackling,” Drake wrote alongside a video of the tackle that sidelined him on Sunday. “They are throwing flags for taunting and protecting QB’s from getting touched but this is my 2nd straight season being injured by a guy pulling me back and using his body weight to roll up my legs.

“If the emphasis is to protect the players this should be an illegal form of tackling like a horse collar. We lose players weekly to high ankle sprains and broken bones but the league would rather flag players for erroneous taunting penalties. Let’s get the priorities together.”

I see a lot of people responding about how this is a legal hit & wasn’t intentional. While that may be true, the horse collar wasn’t a malicious tackle or falling at a qb’s legs in the pocket. This conversation needs to be had to spark the change needed for players safety

Drake quickly got some support from another veteran running back. New Orleans Saints ballcarrier Mark Ingram echoed the comments made by his peer, suggesting that the league should penalize players that make tackles such as the one Wise made on Sunday.

“100% bro!! If the league is serious about “player safety” this specific style of tackling needs to be penalized and disciplined!! Ingram wrote on Twitter. “We see way too many serious injuries from this particular style of using the body weight to pull a runner to the ground!!”

Ingram wasn’t the only one from around the NFL world to join Drake in calling for change. A number of NFL fans and media members agreed with the two ballcarriers.

Some fans from around the NFL world might think that Drake’s injury was just a product of playing a physical game like football. However, it’s clear that the league should at least take a look at such tackles to see if there’s a way to protect ballcarriers, who have no control in the matter, from getting rolled up on in the future.

Meanwhile, Drake will begin his recovery and aim for a return in 2022.