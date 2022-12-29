NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move.

Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.

The Raiders announced Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched. The expectation is that he'll be traded or released in the offseason.

With Carr's future unclear, people are starting to wonder if Adams will want out.

After all, Adams wanted to team up with Carr in Las Vegas.

"I would love to see davante adams back in green bay," Alexis Kraft tweeted. "I could see the packers making that trade work with a package including a couple first rounders + romeo doubs (convienently, doubs played college ball in nevada… he might be interested in returning."

"From a #Bears perspective, Derek Carr getting benched could mean the Raiders are another QB-needy team they could trade back with. Also, I know the finances don’t really work, but Davante Adams might not wanna stay through a rebuild with no Carr. He and Luke Getsy are tight," Jacob Infante said.

"Part of the reason Davante Adams wanted the trade was for long-term stability at QB," Matt Schneidman wrote. "Safe to say Derek Carr is done in Vegas. Aaron Rodgers might still be the Packers QB for 1-3 more years. Tough situation for Adams, no matter how you feel about him wanting out of GB."

It'll be tough to move Adams, especially after signing him to a hefty contract.

That being said, the Raiders must improve their quarterback situation if they want to keep their top playmaker happy.