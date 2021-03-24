Interesting Detail Emerges From Marcus Mariota’s New Contract

Headed into the offseason, quarterback Marcus Mariota was one of the most intriguing names mentioned in possible trade scenarios. After impressing in a single appearance for the Las Vegas Raiders, many wondered if the 27-year-old was ready for another chance as a starter.

However, Mariota opted to stay with his 2020 team, agreeing a re-worked contract with the Raiders. To do so, he took a significant pay-cut, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Just a year ago, prior to the 2020 season, Mariota had inked a two-year contract worth $17.6 million.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentioned that the new deal could make Mariota very “tradeable”, implying that 27-year-old might still be looking for an escape hatch out of Las Vegas. However, a recent Wednesday report suggested the opposite.

According to Greg Bedard, Mariota received a no-trade clause from the Raiders in his re-worked contract. The stipulation would make the back-up quarterback much more difficult to get rid of if Las Vegas wanted to go a different direction.

“Marcus Mariota received a no-trade clause as part of his renegotiation with the Raiders, according to a league source,” Bedard wrote. “Raiders can’t just deal him anywhere, if it comes to that, or someone comes calling with the post-draft QB fallout.”

Marcus Mariota received a no-trade clause as part of his renegotiation with the Raiders, according to a league source. Raiders can't just deal him anywhere, if it comes to that, or someone comes calling with the post-draft QB fallout. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) March 24, 2021

Based on Bedard’s report it seems like Mariota genuinely wanted to stay with the Raiders. The former No. 2 overall pick explained that he appreciated the loyalty shown by the AFC West franchise in 2020.

“I feel like this team has allowed me the opportunity to get healthy, to get better and, at the end of the day, I appreciate loyalty,” Mariota said after signing the new deal.

Security can be hard to come by in the NFL and it looks like that’s what Mariota has found in Las Vegas. He’ll enter the 2021 season poised to back up long-time Raiders starter Derek Carr.