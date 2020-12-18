Photo: Jon Gruden’s Hat For Tonight’s Game Going Viral

The Raiders play in Las Vegas now, but Jon Gruden has Oakland on his mind tonight. Or at least, on his headgear.

When the Raiders took the field for a crucial game against the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, Gruden took his spot on the sideline with a vintage looking “Oakland Raiders” hat on. Presumably, it’s a holdover from when the team still played in California.

Aesthetically, the hat looks awesome. However, there have been a lot of people confused as to why Gruden is wearing this hat when the team doesn’t play in Oakland anymore.

Jon Gruden rocking an OAKLAND Raiders hat tonight pic.twitter.com/A8OGgasrhE — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2020

In terms of what has happened during the actual game, Gruden has to be a little concerned with how the first quarter has unfolded.

The Chargers scored on their first possession against the struggling Raiders defense, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Las Vegas put together a strong drive in response, culminating in a field goal to trim the deficit to 7-3.

However, on third and goal, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr came up limping after scrambling out of the pocket. Carr appeared to injure his left groin and immediately went to the locker room.

You can catch the remainder of Raiders-Chargers on FOX and NFL Network.