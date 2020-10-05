Photo: Jon Gruden’s Mask Went Viral Again On Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden still seems to be working out the kinks when it comes to wearing his mask on the sideline.

Gruden has already been fined $100,000 once for not wearing his mask properly during games. By the looks of things, there might be additional penalties coming.

During today’s game, Gruden had his mask on, but was wearing it mostly as a chin ornament. In the shot below, you can see his nose isn’t covered, and his mouth really isn’t as well.

It's a good thing Jon Gruden got that $100 Million a few years ago because my guy *never* has his mask on right pic.twitter.com/YBasr1B52d — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 4, 2020

Following the Raiders’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, Gruden was asked about a looming fine. The NFL had just docked three head coaches for not following proper COVID-19 protocols.

“I’ve had the virus,” Gruden said. “I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it. I’m calling the plays. I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine.”

Jon Gruden on not wearing his mask: "I'm doing my best. I've had the virus. I'm doing my best. I'm very sensitive about it. I'm calling the plays. I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine." — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 22, 2020

We’ll see if there are more fines on the way for Gruden in the coming days.