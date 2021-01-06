Photo: Mugshot For Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Released

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs ended his 2020 season on a low note as he got into a single car crash and was arrested for a DUI the Monday after Week 17.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal published a follow-up report with added details on the crash. A release of the police mugshot of Jacobs reveals that he suffered a large laceration to his forehead in the incident.

“The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs,” the Raiders said in a statement on Monday. “The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time.”

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was similarly quiet on the issue. He stated that the team is aware of the incident and would not be discussing it until they received more details.

Jacobs has since been released from police custody. He is slated for a court appearance in March.

You can see the mugshot below:

.@Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suffered a large laceration to his forehead in a suspected DUI crash early Monday, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report and a booking mugshot. https://t.co/xNOGPFauYq — Vegas Nation (@VegasNation) January 6, 2021

Josh Jacobs enjoyed a rock solid second season with the Raiders after being drafted 24th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He rushed for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, adding 33 receptions for 238 yards through the air. He finished eighth in the league in rushing.

Jacobs helped the Raiders boast a top 1o offense for the first time since 2016. But their bottom 10 defense doomed them to an 8-8 record.

We can only hope that Jacobs wasn’t driving under the influence like the arrest would indicate. But a suspension from the league almost seems a certainty at this point.