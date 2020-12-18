Photo Of Nelson Agholor’s Dislocated Finger Is Going Viral

As a wide receiver, Nelson Agholor needs the full capabilities of all 10 of his fingers. However, he shook off the dislocation of one tonight.

After a play on the Las Vegas Raiders’ first drive of the second half tonight, Agholor was shown heading to the sideline with some type of issue with his left hand. A camera closeup revealed the issue.

Agholor had blatantly dislocated the pinky finger on his left hand, to the point that the digit was almost bent at a 90-degree angle.

This is NOT how people’s fingers should look.

I don’t think Nelson Agholor’s finger should be bent this way pic.twitter.com/zr8dITw8hB — Patrick (@GoBirdsGoSixers) December 18, 2020

Amazingly, Agholor only came off the field briefly. He wound up returning and drawing a key pass interference penalty in the end zone, which led to a a one-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs’ TD knotted the score up at 17. Las Vegas (7-6) badly needs to win tonight against the 4-9 Los Angeles Chargers.

If they lose, you can basically kiss any hopes of a playoff berth goodbye.