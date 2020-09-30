Photo: Starting NFL QB Seen Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Several members of the Las Vegas Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr, were spotted not wearing masks at a charity event this week.

The event, which was designed to raise money for Raiders tight end Darren Waller’s foundation, took place Monday night in Henderson, Nevada outside of Las Vegas. Multiple players attended, including Carr, tight end Jason Witten, wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones and Waller himself.

Carr was seen on video and in photos not wearing a mask, which violates Nevada’s COVID-19 protocols. The City of Henderson reportedly fined the DragonRidge Country Club, where the fundraiser was held, a total of $2,000 for ignoring rules regarding COVID-19.

It remains to be seen if Carr or the Raiders will be in trouble with the NFL because of this. Per the league’s COVID-19 regulations, players are prohibited from attending any off-field event that “violates local and state restrictions.”

ICYMI:Could the Bills play the Raiders this week without Darren Waller, Derek Carr and others? https://t.co/VobH0Sxjus #NFL #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/w9u3EFhSAa — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) September 30, 2020

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, all 10 players who attended the Monday charity event practiced today.

All 10 #Raiders who attended the fundraiser Monday — Darren Waller, Derek Carr, Nathan Peterman, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Foster Moreau, Jason Witten, Derek Carrier, Mike Panasuik and Nevin Lawson — practiced today. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 30, 2020

The Raiders are 2-1 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. They are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills this weekend.