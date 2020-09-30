The Spun

Photo: Starting NFL QB Seen Violating COVID-19 Protocols

A closeup of Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr pointing with one finger.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Several members of the Las Vegas Raiders, including quarterback Derek Carr, were spotted not wearing masks at a charity event this week.

The event, which was designed to raise money for Raiders tight end Darren Waller’s foundation, took place Monday night in Henderson, Nevada outside of Las Vegas. Multiple players attended, including Carr, tight end Jason Witten, wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones and Waller himself.

Carr was seen on video and in photos not wearing a mask, which violates Nevada’s COVID-19 protocols. The City of Henderson reportedly fined the DragonRidge Country Club, where the fundraiser was held, a total of $2,000 for ignoring rules regarding COVID-19.

It remains to be seen if Carr or the Raiders will be in trouble with the NFL because of this. Per the league’s COVID-19 regulations, players are prohibited from attending any off-field event that “violates local and state restrictions.”

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, all 10 players who attended the Monday charity event practiced today.

The Raiders are 2-1 on the season following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. They are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills this weekend.


