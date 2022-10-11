Photographer Shoved By Davante Adams Makes Decision On Incident

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While on his way to the locker room, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a photographer who was walking past him.

According to TMZ Sports, the credentialed worker who was shoved by Adams has filed a police report against the All-Pro wideout.

The worker went to the cops at Arrowhead Stadium just moments after he was pushed. He reportedly claims he's a victim of an assault.

Police were told that the photographer suffered injuries from the shove. None of his injuries are considered "life-threatening."

Cops are investigating this incident and will "coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges."

Adams issued an apology to the photographer during his postgame press conference.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy [camera person] running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said, via NFL.com. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams could face a suspension or fine from the league because of his actions, per NFL Network's Tom pelissero.