Photos: The Raiders’ New Practice Facility Looks Incredible

As part of their move to Las Vegas, the Raiders not only got themselves a brand new stadium, but a brand new training facility as well.

The team’s Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev., was completed last month. The entire project covered 335,000-square feet and cost more than $75 million.

Among the amenities are one-and-a-half indoor football fields, which will come in handy when dealing with the heat in the desert. There’s also a monstrous, state-of-the-art weight room, a three-story office and luxuriously-equipped meeting rooms.

“It’s a magnificent building,” Raiders GM Mike Mayock said recently, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s hard to put into words, and honestly I have to still get used to it because it’s so big and so different from what we’re used to. But it’s amazing.”

You can see some photos of the final product below.

Additionally, here is an overhead outdoor look at the entire property, which the Raiders shared in late June.

Get a look at the Raiders' brand new performance facility. 🤩 (via @Raiders) pic.twitter.com/t8ypLFwoPv — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2020

With their new stadium set to open and their new training facility already christened, there is a lot to be excited about in Raider Nation. All that’s left is for the franchise to get off to a good start in Vegas.

The Raiders are coming off a 7-9 campaign last year, which was a three-game improvement on the team’s 4-12 effort in Year 1 of Jon Gruden 2.0. The organization last made the postseason in 2016.