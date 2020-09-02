Raiders 1st Round Pick Damon Arnette Reportedly Injured

Las Vegas Raiders first-round cornerback Damon Arnette is heading into his rookie season with an injury suffered in training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Arnette fractured his thumb recently and is currently in a soft cast. There’s no official word on if the injury will keep him out of action when the season begins in less than two weeks.

Overall, it’s a rough break (no pun intended) for a player the Raiders are counting on to contribute from Day 1. Las Vegas released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara earlier this week, further indicating that Arnette will be a factor as a rookie.

Second-year pros Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson also figure prominently at cornerback, along with experienced slot man Lamarcus Joyner and his rookie counterpart Amik Robertson.

Source: #Raiders first-round CB Damon Arnette recently suffered a fracture in his thumb. He’s currently in a soft cast. A rough situation for the rookie who had impressed, though he did once play with a club at Ohio State. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Arnette has played with a hand injury before, gutting it out with a broken wrist during his senior season at Ohio State in 2019.

The physical cover man earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and was later scooped up by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas will begin its 2020 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers on September 13.