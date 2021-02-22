The Las Vegas Raiders‘ plan at quarterback for the 2021 season is starting to become clearer.

The Raiders had both Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota in the quarterback back room last season. Carr started in all 16 games, despite the constant rumors suggesting Mariota would eventually replace him as the starter.

Mariota appeared in just one game during the 2020 season – after Carr suffered an early-game injury in Week 15 – and made the most of the opportunity. He completed 60 percent of his throws for 226 yards and a touchdown and was even better on the ground, carrying the rock nine times for 88 yards and an additional score in a 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers. That one performance has drastically boosted Mariota’s trade value this off-season, and it appears the Raiders want to take advantage.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are committed to Derek Carr for the 2021 season. Mariota, meanwhile, is receiving plenty of interest from teams around the league. It appears a trade involving Mariota is inevitable, and that he’s bound to be a starting quarterback this upcoming season.

From NFL Now: It's looking more likely that #Raiders starting QB Derek Carr is back for 2021, while backup QB Marcus Mariota is not. He's been the subject of trade calls. pic.twitter.com/Zr2cminAQq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

Several teams have been thrown into the mix for the Marcus Mariota sweepstakes. Most, if not all, are in desperate need for a starting quarterback.

The former Oregon superstar is on his way to getting another crack at being a starting quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are moving ahead with Derek Carr unless a worthwhile trade package rolls in. That’s unexpected, though.