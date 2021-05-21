Raiders Announce Decision On Veteran DL David Irving

The Las Vegas Raiders have been very hot and cold on veteran defensive tackle David Irving. He was re-signed back in February after being released the month before.

But with training camp only a few weeks away, the Raiders have announced a new decision on Irving. On Friday, the Raiders announced that they are releasing the 27-year-old defensive tackle.

Irving played in two games for the Raiders this past. He had four total tackles in those game.

Irving was much more effective as a member of the Dallas Cowboys between 2015 and 2018. During that span he had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 appearances.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a historically bad year in terms of defense. They gave up a franchise record 478 points – the second time in three years under Jon Gruden that the defense set a franchise record for futility on defense.

The Raiders have done what they can to address the defense this offseason, signing the likes of Yannick Ngakoue, Quinton Jefferson and Solomon Thomas to bolster their defensive line. David Irving was clearly the odd man out in that group.

Despite their defensive struggles though, the Raiders still went a respectable 8-8 – but they’re still a distance away from being real threats in the AFC.