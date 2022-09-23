Raiders Announce Decision On Wide Receiver Hunter Renfrow

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to capture their first win of the season this Sunday, they'll need to do it without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow entered concussion protocol after taking a huge hit in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday, the Raiders officially ruled out Renfrow for their Week 3 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Renfrow's absence this Sunday could result in additional targets for Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole. Of course, Davante Adams will be an integral part of the Raiders' passing game.

It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders adjust without Renfrow in the lineup. He has been one of Derek Carr's top targets for the past few years.

Last year, Renfrow had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. In two games this season, the Clemson product has 10 catches for 80 yards.

Hopefully, Renfrow can make a full and speedy recovery from his latest injury.