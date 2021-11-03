Raiders Announce Decision On WR Henry Ruggs After Tragic Accident

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned of a tragic car accident involving Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was reportedly involved in a car accident early on Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of one person. According to Las Vegas Metro Police, Ruggs hit another vehicle and the 22-year-old Raider reportedly showed signs of impairment.

Late Tuesday night, the Raiders made an official decision on Ruggs. Las Vegas announced the team released the young wide receiver.

The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders released a statement acknowledging the accident on Tuesday.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team wrote, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We are devastated by the loss of life and out thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Later Tuesday night, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Ruggs. According to Rapoport, police booked Ruggs into Clark County Detention Center earlier in the afternoon.

Police charged the wide receiver with a DUI and reckless driving, per the report. According to Rapoport, Ruggs is not allowed bail until he meets with a judge.

Ruggs reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident and was treated at a local hospital.