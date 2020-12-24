Raiders Announce Final Injury Update On QB Derek Carr

Any doubts about Derek Carr’s toughness have been officially put to rest this week. The veteran quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders was expected to miss a week or two due to a groin injury, but that won’t be the case.

Carr had to watch the majority of last week’s Chargers-Raiders game from the sidelines due to his injury. Marcus Mariota looked sharp in relief duty, yet it wasn’t enough to get the victory over a division rival.

The initial injury report for the Raiders this week listed Carr as a limited participant during Tuesday’s practice. It didn’t mean his status was in doubt by any means, but it also didn’t mean he was on track to start this weekend.

Las Vegas received a positive update on Wednesday, though, as Carr was upgraded to a full participant. And yet, Jon Gruden wasn’t ready to commit to Carr as his starter for Week 16, saying “We’ll see how it goes this week.”

Gruden probably wants to keep his cards close to the vest, but the latest update tells us all we need to know about Carr. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback didn’t have an injury designation for this Saturday’s game. In other words, he’s good to go against the Miami Dolphins.

Derek Carr has no status. He’s good to go. https://t.co/5MZCq4NxAl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2020

This has been a really great season for Carr, who has 3,396 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

It’s disappointing to see the Raiders stumble down the stretch, but perhaps Carr can lead the team to back-to-back wins to finish the season.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Raiders game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.