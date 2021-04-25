Raiders Announce Former Star Player Has Died At 65

Raider Nation is in mourning today following the passing of legendary Raiders safety Mike Davis. He was 65 years old and had been undergoing a battle with cancer.

Mike Davis was a second-round pick out of Colorado in 1977. He saw his first action in the final years of head coach John Madden but really rose to prominence under his successor, Tom Flores.

In 1980, his second year as a starter, Davis made one of the greatest plays in team history during the AFC Divisional Playoffs, the “Red Right 88” interception.

Leading 14-12 over the Cleveland Browns in 4-degree weather and with less than a minute remaining, the Browns had the ball at the Raiders 13-yard line and were in a position for a game-winning field goal. The Browns called “Red Slot Right, Halfback Stay, 88,” and had quarterback Brian Sipe attempt a pass.

Sipe targeted star tight end Ozzie Newsome in the endzone, but Davis was in tight coverage. Davis caught the interception, securing the win for the Raiders.

The Raiders would go on to win Super Bowl XV over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis. Statement » https://t.co/yF0PjV6oaR pic.twitter.com/i7bRQC8u8t — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2021

Mike Davis would win a second Super Bowl in 1983, helping them beat Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. He would play eight total seasons for the Raiders and one with the Chargers before retiring after the 1987 season. Davis finished his NFL career with 11 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and 11.0 sacks. “The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis,” the team said in a statement. “Mike made one of the most famous plays in franchise history, the “Red Right 88” interception to clinch the 1980 AFC Divisional playoff game in Cleveland. The win secured a place in the AFC Championship Game for the Raiders, who would then go on to win Super Bowl XV.

“Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike’s family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.”

Our hearts go out to Mr. Davis’ family and loved ones.