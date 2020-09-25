Raiders Announce Henry Ruggs’ Status For This Weekend

The Las Vegas Raiders will be shorthanded this weekend when they take on the New England Patriots. It turns out that rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III needs time to rest his sore knee.

Ruggs suffered a knee injury in the Raiders’ win over the Panthers in Week 1. And yet, the speedster from Alabama suited up for his team’s second game against the Saints.

Despite being a full participant during Wednesday’s practice, it’s pretty evident that Ruggs’ injury has not gone away. Las Vegas listed him as a limited participant on Thursday, and then his condition worsened to the point where he missed Friday’s practice entirely.

With the Raiders’ upcoming game only two days away, the coaching staff has already ruled Ruggs out for this Sunday.

#Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III is OUT vs. #Patriots with knee/hamstring. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 25, 2020

In addition to Ruggs being out of the lineup, Las Vegas will also be without offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Without Ruggs on the field, the Patriots could zero-in on the intermediate passing game that Derek Carr loves to attack.

Ruggs only had one reception for four yards in Week 2, but he drew a crucial pass interference on Janoris Jenkins that basically ended the game. The Raiders will certainly miss his big-play capability this weekend.

Kickoff for the Patriots-Raiders game is at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

Will Jon Gruden lead the Raiders to a 3-0 start?

