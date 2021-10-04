Raiders Officially Announced RB Josh Jacobs’ Status For Tonight

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is poised to make his return to the lineup on Monday Night Football.

Moments ago, the Raiders officially announced their inactive list for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jacobs, who has missed Las Vegas’ last two games with ankle and toe issues, was not on it.

That means Jacobs will be in action for the first time since Week 1. It remains to be seen how much of a workload the 2019 first-round pick will have, but Jon Gruden has to be happy to have Jacobs back period.

#Raiders inactives: DE Malcolm Koonce

OT Jackson Barton

TE Nick Bowers

DT Damion Square RB Josh Jacobs is officially active. #LVvsLAC — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 4, 2021

In the season opener, Jacobs rushed for 34 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. With him out of action the last two weeks, the Raiders have relied on Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber.

Sitting at 3-0 for the first time since 2002, the Raiders will look to make it four straight wins to start the year when they face the Chargers in LA tonight.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.