Raiders Announce OC Greg Olson Will Not Coach Tonight’s Game

The Las Vegas Raiders were already slated to be without a handful of their players for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to COVID-19. But now it appears they need to find someone else to call plays on offense too.

According to Raiders reporter Vic Tafur, Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not coach tonight’s game for “COVID-related reasons”. His duties will be shared by the Raiders offensive staff.

Las Vegas will also be without rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was placed on the COVID-19 list this week. As a result, the Raiders will have only four healthy wideouts plus whoever they activate off the practice squad.

But even with all of the absences, the Raiders are still expected to win tonight’s game. They remain 3.5-point favorites against the Chargers as of writing.

#Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not coach tonight due to COVID-related reasons. His responsibilities will be handled by the offensive staff. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 17, 2020

COVID-19 has affected every NFL team differently, but few have been as adversely affected as the Raiders. They’ve had to place at least 10 players on the COVID list this season and were flagged by the NFL as repeat offenders for breaking COVID guidelines.

Back in November, the Las Vegas Raiders received a stiff fine and had a sixth-round draft pick revoked as punishment for protocol violations.

We can only hope the Raiders find some way to get things under control before the end of the season. They’re in the middle of a playoff race and can’t afford to lose any key starters these final few weeks – let alone once the postseason begins.

The game will be played at 8:20 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.