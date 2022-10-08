Raiders Announce Official Decision On Hunter Renfrow For Monday Night

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 15: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2022 season hasn't been too kind to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

In Week 2, Renfrow suffered a concussion against the Arizona Cardinals. He ended up missing the Raiders' next two games because of it.

Fortunately for Renfrow, his absence from the gridiron will come to an end on Monday night.

Moments ago, the Raiders unveiled their final injury report for Week 5. Renfrow was not listed with an injury designation.

In other words, Renfrow will be good to go.

Prior to suffering a concussion, Renfrow had 10 catches for 80 yards in the team's first two games.

In 2021, Renfrow earned Pro Bowl honors by hauling in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Luckily for the Raiders, there's still plenty of time left this season for Renfrow to recapture the magic that made him so fun to watch in 2021.

The Raiders will face the Chiefs on Monday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup.