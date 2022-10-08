Raiders Announce Official Decision On Hunter Renfrow For Monday Night
The 2022 season hasn't been too kind to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
In Week 2, Renfrow suffered a concussion against the Arizona Cardinals. He ended up missing the Raiders' next two games because of it.
Fortunately for Renfrow, his absence from the gridiron will come to an end on Monday night.
Moments ago, the Raiders unveiled their final injury report for Week 5. Renfrow was not listed with an injury designation.
In other words, Renfrow will be good to go.
Prior to suffering a concussion, Renfrow had 10 catches for 80 yards in the team's first two games.
In 2021, Renfrow earned Pro Bowl honors by hauling in 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
Luckily for the Raiders, there's still plenty of time left this season for Renfrow to recapture the magic that made him so fun to watch in 2021.
The Raiders will face the Chiefs on Monday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup.