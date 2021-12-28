Raiders Announce Passing Of Former Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

On Monday night, the Raiders had unfortunate news to share with their fan base. Former offensive tackle Bruce Davis has passed away.

Davis was a former standout at UCLA. Once his college career came to an end, he was drafted by the Raiders.

In his nine-year stint with the Raiders, Davis was a member of two Super Bowl teams. He started for the team that won Super Bowl XVIII.

The Raiders announced the passing of Davis on their social media account. Their announcement included a heartfelt statement.

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Bruce Davis, who played nine seasons with the Silver and Black,” the team said in a statement. “Originally selected by the Raiders in the 1979 draft, Davis went on to play in 160 career games including two Super Bowls. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with the Davis family at this time.”

Davis’ son, who was also named Bruce, played for the Raiders as well. He was an All-American defensive end at UCLA.

Our thoughts are with Davis’ family and friends at this time.