Raiders Announce Promising Update On QB Derek Carr

During the first quarter of last week’s Chargers-Raiders matchup, Derek Carr suffered a groin injury that forced him to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced last week that Carr’s groin injury had a two-week recovery timeline. Well, it appears that Carr wants to beat that recovery time.

Carr was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice for the Raiders. When asked about his quarterback’s status, Jon Gruden said “We’ll see how it goes this week.”

Though it’s too early to say if Carr will be on the field this weekend, the latest update on his health is very promising. It turns out that Carr was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. This is an indication that his groin is healing faster than expected.

Derek Carr practiced full on Wednesday. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 23, 2020

Las Vegas has a tough matchup this Saturday against Miami. If the Raiders are going to be at their best against Brian Flores’ defense, they’ll need Carr under center.

Marcus Mariota looked sharp in relief duty for Carr last week, as he finished the game with 226 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. However, the passing attack for the Raiders is clearly better with Carr.

This has been a really great year for Carr, who has 3,396 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. These are the best numbers we’ve seen from the Fresno State product since his 2016 season.

Carr’s official status for this weekend will be revealed on Thursday afternoon.