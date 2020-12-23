The Spun

Raiders Announce Promising Update On QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the first quarter of last week’s Chargers-Raiders matchup, Derek Carr suffered a groin injury that forced him to watch the rest of the game from the sidelines.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced last week that Carr’s groin injury had a two-week recovery timeline. Well, it appears that Carr wants to beat that recovery time.

Carr was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice for the Raiders. When asked about his quarterback’s status, Jon Gruden said “We’ll see how it goes this week.”

Though it’s too early to say if Carr will be on the field this weekend, the latest update on his health is very promising. It turns out that Carr was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice. This is an indication that his groin is healing faster than expected.

Las Vegas has a tough matchup this Saturday against Miami. If the Raiders are going to be at their best against Brian Flores’ defense, they’ll need Carr under center.

Marcus Mariota looked sharp in relief duty for Carr last week, as he finished the game with 226 passing yards, 88 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. However, the passing attack for the Raiders is clearly better with Carr.

This has been a really great year for Carr, who has 3,396 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. These are the best numbers we’ve seen from the Fresno State product since his 2016 season.

Carr’s official status for this weekend will be revealed on Thursday afternoon.


