Raiders Announce Significant Darren Waller News

Darren Waller celebrates a touchdown.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders had significant news to share this Wednesday involving tight end Darren Waller. Unfortunately, it’s not the update that fans were hoping for this week.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia announced that Waller has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in jeopardy.

Waller has been out since Nov. 25 due to a knee injury. The hope was that he’d return for a potential playoff run, but his recovery process is taking a bit longer than expected.

Now that Waller is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it seems like the Raiders will have to wait until Week 18 to insert him back in their lineup. Of course, that’s if his knee injury isn’t causing any trouble.

In 10 games this season, Waller has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller has been one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL since 2019. Unsurprisingly, his absence has affected the Raiders’ offense.

Foster Moreau, Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow have been reliable for the Raiders during Waller’s absence. They’ll need to have another strong performance this Sunday if they want to extend the team’s winning streak to three games.

