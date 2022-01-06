Raiders Announce Special Tribute For John Madden Family

The Las Vegas Raiders will pay tribute to the late John Madden prior to Sunday night’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Madden’s family will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff, the organization announced Thursday. The former longtime Raiders head coach and NFL broadcaster passed away suddenly last week at the age of 85.

Madden, who led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl championship in the 1970s, was the first person to light the Davis Memorial Torch before a game following the passing of the legendary Raiders owner in 2011.

Madden’s impact around the NFL was so immense that the league honored him with a moment of silence before all 16 games last weekend, among other tributes.

While inviting Madden’s family to light the torch is fitting, the Raiders winning the game Sunday night would be the most meaningful gesture of all.

After all, in his 10 seasons leading the Raiders, Madden missed the playoffs only twice. Las Vegas can clinch a postseason berth with a win over its division rival.