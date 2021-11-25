Raiders Announce Unfortunate Update On Star TE Darren Waller

During the first half of this Thursday’s game, Raiders tight end Darren Waller went down with a knee injury. It was a scary sight to see, as his knee twisted in an ugly manner.

Unfortunately, Waller will not be able to return to the field. He has been officially ruled out for the second half of the game.

Waller was spotted on the sidelines wearing casual clothes. It’s being reported that he’s dealing with a knee sprain.

Prior to going down with an injury, Waller had two receptions for 33 yards. He was causing problems for the Cowboys’ defense due to his combination of size and speed.

Darren Waller is no longer suited up. He's out. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 25, 2021

The Raiders had no trouble moving the ball in the first half, as Derek Carr had 149 passing yards and Josh Jacobs had 39 rushing yards.

With Waller out for the rest of the game, the Cowboys might have a bit more success slowing down the Raiders’ offense.

As for the Raiders, the focus on offense now shifts over to their receiving corps. They’ll need DeSean Jackson and Hunter Renfrow to make some significant plays in the second half.

The Cowboys-Raiders game is on CBS.