Raiders Are Getting Crushed Over Their Latest Social Media Post

On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world – once again – with their first round selection in the 2021 NFL draft.

With the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, the Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. He’s seen as a very solid player, but someone the team could have picked later in the draft.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and other ESPN analysts were baffled by the pick, expecting Leatherwood to be available later in the draft if necessary. Fellow ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said that he had Leatherwood as his No. 69 overall player in this year’s draft.

After taking heat on social media for most of the night, the Raiders decided to fire back through a social media post.

“Regardless of what any ‘draft expert’ said, GM Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden saw a starting right tackle in Alex Leatherwood,” the post read.

Regardless of what any 'draft expert' said, GM Mike Mayock and Coach Gruden saw a starting right tackle in Alex Leatherwood. More on our first-round pick » https://t.co/d4KxNfJAVQ pic.twitter.com/XtfdjnRNqS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 30, 2021

Fans immediately flocked to the replies, noting that before he took over as the Raiders general manager, Mike Mayock was one of those “draft experts.”

He covered the draft for NFL Network for years before he finally landed a gig with an NFL team. All he’s done in that gig is consistently reach for players like former Clemson pass rusher Clelin Ferrell and Ohio State corner Damon Arnette.

He may not have written the social media post, but it’s still a bad look for Mayock and the Raiders.