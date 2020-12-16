Raiders Are Missing 4 Key Starters On Thursday Night

In just over 24 hours, the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas is in the midst of the AFC playoff race, but likely needs to win out to even have a shot at the No. 7 seed. The Raiders have lost three of their past four games, some against inferior opponents.

Unfortunately, the road to the playoffs doesn’t get much easier heading into Thursday night’s game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Raiders will be without four starters.

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, safety Johnathan Abram, corner Damon Arnette and linebacker Nicholas Morrow all won’t be playing this week.

Las Vegas owns one of the best offenses in the NFL – or at least one of the most explosive. Unfortunately, the Raiders’ defense hasn’t been able to stop a nose bleed all season.

Losing four quality starters from that defense won’t help, especially when the team is facing a Chargers offense that knows how to put up points.

If not for a last-second win over the Ne York Jets, the Raiders would be sitting at 6-7 and officially out of the playoffs. However, after lapse in judgement from Jets defensive coordinator Greg Williams, the Raiders are just one game out of the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.