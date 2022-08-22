Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Former Alabama Star

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly going to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with Las Vegas in free agency in March 2021. At the time, head coach Jon Gruden envisioned pairing the former Miami Dolphin with another onetime Alabama star, Josh Jacobs, to form a potent backfield duo.

Instead, Drake's impact was minimal in his one season in Sin City. In 12 games, he rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries while adding 30 receptions for 291 yards and one score.

Drake was eventually placed on injured reserve after breaking his ankle in early December.

The good news for Drake is that because of the way his contract was structured, he wound up taking home a pretty good chunk of the $14.5 million he signed for, despite only lasting one season with the Raiders.

Still just 28, Drake ran for a career-high 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020, so whichever team signs him next will be hoping he can find some of that production this fall.