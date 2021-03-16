The 2021 NFL free agency cycle is in full swing with teams like the New England Patriots spending over $100 million ahead of the new season.

Other teams, however, are getting rid of players to become more cap compliant. On Tuesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason thus far.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. The move comes as the Raiders have continued to shake up their offensive line.

“The Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “A surprise in Las Vegas as their O-line receives a nearly complete facelift.”

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders traded offensive tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots. Las Vegas received a fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown and a seventh-round pick.

The team also parted ways with veteran offensive lineman Richie Incognito. With three offensive linemen gone, the Raiders have a long way to go to rebuild the protection around quarterback Derek Carr.

As for Hudson, he’s one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the league. A three-time Pro Bowler, Huston has been a stalwart on the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now he becomes one of the most coveted linemen on the open market.