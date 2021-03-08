Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Defensive Back

Despite having two years left on the four-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2019, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner won’t be collecting it from the Raiders anymore.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Joyner before free agency. The team owed him nearly $10 million and will save a ton of cap space by making this move.

Per OverTheCap, cutting Joyner will give them an $8.7 million cap saving in 2021 and a $10 million cap saving in 2022. With the Raiders in the bottom-half of the league in terms of cap space, it may have been a necessary move.

Lamarcus Joyner started six of 14 games for the Raiders in 2020. He made 66 tackles and had six tackles for loss as the Raiders finished the season 8-8.

The #Raiders are releasing DB Lamarcus Joyner, source said. He was set to make $9.95M and in this cap environment, that was tough to make sense of. Another starter available in FA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

A second-round pick by the Rams in 2014, Lamarcus Joyner spent five years with the team before becoming a free agent in 2019. He left the Rams after making 305 tackles, four interceptions, 25 passes defended and 5.0 sacks in five seasons.

Joyner promptly signed the aforementioned deal with the Raiders. But aside from a preseason sack of Kyler Murray, his impact for the Raiders was minimal.

Fortunately for Joyner, he has the versatility to play safety and cornerback. Last year he played cornerback mostly. With both positions seeing increasing value these days, somebody is likely to pick him up in free agency.

Where do you see Lamarcus Joyner playing in 2021?