Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Defensive Back

Kyler Murray sacked during a preseason game between the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is sacked in the end zone for a safety by free safety Lamarcus Joyner (not pictured) of the Oakland Raiders during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite having two years left on the four-year, $42 million contract he signed in 2019, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner won’t be collecting it from the Raiders anymore.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing Joyner before free agency. The team owed him nearly $10 million and will save a ton of cap space by making this move.

Per OverTheCap, cutting Joyner will give them an $8.7 million cap saving in 2021 and a $10 million cap saving in 2022. With the Raiders in the bottom-half of the league in terms of cap space, it may have been a necessary move.

Lamarcus Joyner started six of 14 games for the Raiders in 2020. He made 66 tackles and had six tackles for loss as the Raiders finished the season 8-8.

A second-round pick by the Rams in 2014, Lamarcus Joyner spent five years with the team before becoming a free agent in 2019. He left the Rams after making 305 tackles, four interceptions, 25 passes defended and 5.0 sacks in five seasons.

Joyner promptly signed the aforementioned deal with the Raiders. But aside from a preseason sack of Kyler Murray, his impact for the Raiders was minimal.

Fortunately for Joyner, he has the versatility to play safety and cornerback. Last year he played cornerback mostly.  With both positions seeing increasing value these days, somebody is likely to pick him up in free agency.

Where do you see Lamarcus Joyner playing in 2021?


