The Las Vegas Raiders need some help at the defensive back position ahead of the 2021 season. Help could soon be on the way.

The Raiders are hosting veteran defensive back A.J. Bouye today, per Broncos insider Mike Klis. Bouye spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos, meaning he could be staying in the AFC West for a second straight year were he to sign with the Raiders.

The Denver Broncos released A.J. Bouye last month. He played in just seven games for the organization after suffering a shoulder injury and then being suspended for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy in 2020.

Prior to his one year with the Broncos, Bouye spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His best year came in 2017, when the former star corner totaled 53 tackles and six interceptions. His efforts that year led to a Pro Bowl selection. Bouye hasn’t been as productive in years since, but he still provides a high impact.

Regardless of where Bouye ends up for the 2021 season, he’ll have to sit out the first two games. The NFL’s suspension for Bouye extends to the first two games of the 2021 season. With that in mind, teams may be cautious to overspend on the veteran corner.

The Broncos got rid of Bouye earlier this off-season as the organization aims for a rebuild. The Raiders, meanwhile, are clearly interested in the veteran defensive back. Vegas is is need of depth at the position.