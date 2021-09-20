Raiders Are Reportedly Releasing Veteran Cornerback Today

The Las Vegas Raiders scored another big win to start the season as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, winning 26-17. Unfortunately, one Raiders veteran is waking up on victory Monday to news of his release.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Nevin Lawson today. The Raiders are dealing with injuries at multiple positions and are releasing Lawson to sign replacements.

However, the Raiders don’t plan on giving Lawson the boot for good. Per the report, the Raiders hope to add Lawson to their practice squad later.

Lawson is a seven-year NFL veteran who has been with the Raiders since 2019. He’s started 14 of 25 games over the last two seasons but has yet to appear in a game with season due to a suspension.

Nevin Lawson was a fourth round pick by the Detroit Lions out of Utah State in the 2014 NFL Draft. After playing in two games as a rookie, he became a consistent presence at corner for the Lions over the next four years.

Between 2015 and 2018, Lawson started 54 out of 61 games, recording 25 passes defended, 171 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery touchdown.

After being released by the Lions in 2019, Lawson signed with the Raiders, joining them on three one-year deals.

Now that his suspension is over, it’s possible Lawson will find a spot on another team’s 53-man roster instead of the Raiders’ practice squad. But for now, it looks like he won’t be unemployed for long.