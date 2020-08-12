Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round NFL Draft Pick

With the regular season officially one month away, the Las Vegas Raiders are adding a veteran defensive lineman to their defense.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are signing defensive end Datone Jones. He last played for the Dallas Cowboys back in 2018.

Jones was a first-round pick out of UCLA. The Green Bay Packers received four quality years out of him before he left for the Cowboys. During his time in Green Bay, Jones compiled 87 tackles, 36 QB hits and 10 sacks.

Now, Jones will have a little less than a month to try and make the 53-man roster for the Raiders. It’ll be a challenging task for the 30-year-old defensive lineman, but clearly Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock see potential in him.

The #Raiders are signing veteran DL and former first-round pick Datone Jones, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2020

Las Vegas spent a ton of money this year on upgrading its defense. The front office landed linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Corey Littleton in free agency to shore up its front seven.

The majority of the Raiders’ defensive line is filled with young talent, such as Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

Crosby was the leading pass rusher for the Raiders with 10 sacks as a rookie. He’ll try to take that next step this fall – albeit it’s tough to play better than he did in 2019.

It’s unclear where Gruden will place Jones on the defensive line since he can play inside and outside. Nonetheless, it doesn’t hurt to beef up in the trenches.