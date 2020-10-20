The Las Vegas Raiders need some help on the defensive line. To bolster their depth, they’re reportedly signing former Cowboys pass rusher David Irving, according to a report.

The NFL reinstated Irving last week, and the Raiders saw an opportunity. Irving was suspended multiple times by the league for violating the substance abuse policy back in 2017 and 2018. He then opted to retire from the NFL a few games into the 2018 season because of the NFL’s anti-marijuana stance.

Irving’s decision to retire was a major surprise to Cowboys and NFL fans. He had 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 37 games, including 10 starts, with the Cowboys.

The Raiders are hoping Irving can provide the same type of production in Vegas. It’ll be interesting to see how Irving bounces back after retiring back in 2018.

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to an impressive 3-2 start to the 2020 season, good for second place in the AFC West. Two Sundays ago, Vegas took down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling 40-32 victory.

Derek Carr continues to impress when his back’s against the wall. He’ll have to keep playing at a high level to secure his starting gig for the long term. As for Jon Gruden, he’s certainly silenced his critics for the time being.

The Raiders have another chance to take down one of the NFL’s best teams when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday Night Football.