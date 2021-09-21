Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Practice Squad Lineman

Every once in a while, an NFL team finds a diamond in the rough on a practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping they’re the latest.

The Raiders have signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the Giants’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Barton was a seventh-round pick out of Utah during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Seeing that Barton will head straight to the Raiders’ active roster, that could spell bad news for offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. The first-round pick is dealing with a back injury. It’s unclear when he’ll be ready to return.

Barton will start out on the Raiders’ 53-man roster this week. He might actually get a chance to play given the Raiders’ depth issues.

The Colts took Jackson Barton in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. They waived the former Utah offensive lineman ahead of the regular season.

Barton has since spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He’s primarily played on practice squads, so it’s safe to assume the Raiders are giving him a big opportunity.

The Raiders are off to a strong 2-0 start to the 2021 season. They beat the Ravens in Week 1 and then the Steelers in Week 2. It’s probably time to start giving the Raiders credit and taking them seriously. They’re playing like a legitimate playoff contender.

The Las Vegas Raiders will try and move to 3-0 this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.