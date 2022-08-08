Raiders Are Reportedly Trying Out Former 1st Round Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders tried out veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday, per reports.

Shelton, 29, spent last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 13 games at nose tackle and recording 31 tackles and 0.5 sacks. He started 12 games for the Detroit Lions in 2020 and finished the year with 37 total tackles and one sack.

In 2018-19, Shelton played for the New England Patriots, where he worked with Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

In 29 games (15 starts) in New England, Shelton made 82 stops, sacked the quarterback three times and forced one fumble. He was a member of the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl championship team.

Shelton has also recently visited the Carolina Panthers, per reports.

The University of Washington alum began his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, who made him the 12th overall pick of the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Shelton spent three seasons in Cleveland, starting 45 games and racking up 128 tackles and 1.5 sacks.