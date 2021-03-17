Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason thus far.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders were releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. “The Raiders are releasing Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson,” Rapoport said on Twitter. “A surprise in Las Vegas as their O-line receives a nearly complete facelift.”

That was the report art the time, though. On Wednesday morning, a new report suggested the Raiders were trying to trade Hudson, rather than just releasing them.

Las Vegas reportedly received significant interest and a deal came together rather quickly. According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Raiders shipped Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals for a swap of draft picks.

The #Raiders are finalizing a trade of C Rodney Hudson to the #AZCardinals for a swap of draft picks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

Not long after the news broke, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the details of the deal. He reported the Raiders shipped Hudson and a seventh-round pick to Arizona for a third-round pick.

Hudson is one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the league. A three-time Pro Bowler, Hudson has been a stalwart on the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Now he’ll provide a veteran presence for young quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have made a number of intriguing moves, including signing J.J. Watt and wide receiver A.J. Green.

Can Arizona compete for a division title?