Raiders defensive back Nevin Lawson won’t be suiting up with his teammates to start the 2021 season.

The NFL has suspended Lawson two games for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This is the third straight season Lawson will miss at least the season opener. He was suspended four games to start 2019 for another PED violation. He then missed the 2020 season opener for a helmet-to-helmet hit the year before.

Lawson re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this off-season. He is expected to compete for one of the defense’s starting cornerback spots.

First, he’ll have to serve a two-game suspension. He’ll join the Raiders in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

This will be Nevin Lawson’s third year with the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to his time with the organization, he spent five years with the Detroit Lions.

During the past two seasons, Lawson has appeared in 25 games and made 14 starts for the Raiders. He’s totaled 85 tackles, two forced fumbles and one tackle. He’ll have an opportunity to compete for a starting gig on the Raiders defense this upcoming season.

It’s going to be a pivotal year for both quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden this year. Seats are getting warm in Vegas, and if Carr or Gruden fail to meet expectations, those seats will turn scorching hot.

The Raiders have to produce a promising season to keep the majority of the coaching staff and roster intact in coming years.