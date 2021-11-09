Raiders Coach Reacts To DeSean Jackson Signing

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders officially announced the signing of veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson was released by the Los Angeles Rams shortly after the Nov. 2 trade deadline. Once he cleared waivers, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo recently announced that Jackson’s contract with the Raiders is worth $1 million.

When asked about the Jackson signing, Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he’s excited to see what Jackson will bring to their offense.

“I think we all have a lot of respect for his career and what he’s done, and I can remember him coming out,” Bisaccia said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, we are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense, certainly with the speed that Zay [Jones] has and what Bryan [Edwards] and Hunter [Renfrow] bring to us. It will be good for us to get another speed element going on offense. We are excited about getting him to practice.”

In limited action with the Rams this season, Jackson had eight receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson’s best days are most likely behind him, but he can still add value to the Raiders’ offense. With a matchup against the Chiefs looming this weekend, it’s up to Bisaccia and the rest of the staff to get Jackson up to speed.

“So, we are going to get him up to speed as quickly as possible and get a lot of work with him and [receivers coaches] Edgar [Bennett] and Nick Holz. We’ll get him position to run some routes or some packages that will help us hopefully be in position to play a little bit better.”

At this time, it’s unclear if Jackson will be ready to play this Sunday night.