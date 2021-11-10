Raiders Coach Reacts To What He’s Seen From DeSean Jackson So Far

DeSean Jackson has long been known for his breakaway speed. The three-time Pro Bowler was once one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the league, who could change the outlook of any game in a flash.

Apparently, not much has changed from the speed standpoint for Jackson. Even at the age of 34, the veteran wideout managed to wow his new head coach with his wheels.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia revealed this week that he was impressed with Jackson’s speed now that he’s getting the chance to see him up close. The Raiders signed the 34-year-old on Monday after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams last week.

“I thought he looked fast, and he has worked very hard,” Bisaccia said of Jackson on Wednesday, per SI’s Hondo Carpenter.

Raiders Coach Rich Bisaccia, "I thought he looked fast, and he has worked very hard," on DeSean Jackson — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 10, 2021

Jackson will look to make an impact on the Raiders, which is something he wasn’t able to do in Los Angeles. With the emergence 2020 second-rounder Van Jefferson as the Rams’ primary deep-threat, the three-time Pro Bowler couldn’t quite carve out a role in Sean McVay’s offense.

Jackson ended his seven game stint in LA with eight catches for 221 yards and one touchdown.

Although his time with the Rams didn’t quite pan out, Jackson should be a strong fit with the Raiders. Following the release of Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas only has three primary wide receivers on the active roster: Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones.

None of those players has more than 450 receiving yards in 2021, so Jackson should be able to pick up the slack or at the very least add some depth to the unit. Bisaccia will want to find ways for quarterback Derek Carr to incorporate the 34-year-old speedster into the offense right away.

Jackson is set to make his Raiders debut this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.