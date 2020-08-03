The Raiders Are Reportedly Cutting A Former 2nd Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly made a significant roster cut on Monday morning.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have cut a former second-round pick in the NFL Draft. He’s reportedly been released after just two seasons with the franchise.

PJ Hall, the No. 57 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Sam Houston State, has reportedly been released, according to Rapoport.

The Raiders reportedly made the move on Monday morning. NFL teams are beginning to report to training camp and rosters are being cut down to 80 players – the limit agreed on by the NFL and NFL Players’ Association due to the global pandemic.

Source: The #Raiders are releasing PJ Hall, a former 2nd round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

Hall, 25, spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He was a dominant player at the college level, where he was an FCS All-American as both a junior and a senior.

The former second-round pick became a solid NFL player in his second season. Hall has 48 career tackles with 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

Unfortunately, Hall will now have to find a new team for the 2020 NFL season. The Raiders reportedly did not believe that Hall would be a starting contributor for them in 2020.

Las Vegas is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. E.T. vs. Carolina.