NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday Night

An NFL defensive coordinator has been fired on Sunday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 44-27. Las Vegas dropped to 7-6 on the season with the loss. It was one of the worst performances of the year for the Raiders’ defense.

A couple of hours following the loss, the Raiders made a coaching change.

Las Vegas has fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. The Raiders announced the move on social media.

“The Raiders have relieved Paul Guenther of his duties as defensive coordinator. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli will serve as interim defensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2020 season,” the team announced.

Guenther had been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator since 2018.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had some details:

Paul Guenther came in to the Raiders with Jon Gruden and served as his right-hand man… while also coaching a young defense. The learning apparently didn’t happen fast enough, as Guenther is now out.

The Raiders dropped to 7-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.

Las Vegas is now on the outside looking in as far as the AFC’s playoff picture is concerned. The Raiders will look to rebound with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.