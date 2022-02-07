Raiders Expected To Hire Former Ohio State, Texas Coach

The Spun

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is starting to put his coaching staff together.

Per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Raiders are hiring former Texas/Ohio State defensive coordinator Chris Ash as their new defensive backs coach.

Ash spent this past season coaching the Jaguars’ defensive backs.

Ash was also the head coach at Rutgers from 2016-2019 before Greg Schiano was hired. The program went backward under Ash as he went 8-32 in four seasons as the head man.

During that time, the Scarlet Knights also only won three Big Ten games. After he was fired from Rutgers, Ash spent the rest of the 2019 season as an analyst at Texas before being its defensive coordinator for 2020.

Ash also spent time with Arkansas during his coaching career. He was the program’s defensive coordinator in 2012 after he followed Bret Bielema there.

With Ash in place, McDaniels can keep rounding out his staff. He already has Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator as that was announced a couple of days ago.

