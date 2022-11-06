Raiders Fans Are Calling For Josh McDaniels To Be Fired

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 17-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, losing 27-20 to fall to 2-6 on the season.

Simply put, this is not what the franchise expected entering the year. Las Vegas made the playoffs last season, and the thought was that trading for Davante Adams and hiring Josh McDaniels would only make them even more dangerous in 2022.

Adams has done his part this year, and did so again on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. McDaniels, however, has been a massive disappointment.

In his first eight games with the Raiders, McDaniels has seen his team blow three leads of 17 points or more. That's the same amount of leads of that size they blew in the 628 games before McDaniels arrived.

Raiders fans have already had enough. They don't want any more closed-door meetings between owner Mark Davis and McDaniels; they want the head coach dismissed.

"If Mark Davis doesn't fire Josh McDaniels it's a SPIT and MIDDLE FINGER to all of #RaiderNation," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"That’s 3 games with big leads blown…MARK DAVIS YOU NEED TO FKN FIRE JOSH MCDANIELS ON THE TARMAC," said another.

"Josh McDaniels can’t be employed tomorrow. The Raiders invested too much into this team to be bad," chimed in a Rams fan.

"Hey @Raiders let’s fire Josh McDaniels already," said another diehard. "He can’t call a game to save his life. God awful performance week after f-----g week."

McDaniels is probably not going to get fired yet, but we wouldn't want to be him right now. His seat is going to stay hot as long as the Raiders keep turning in these performances.