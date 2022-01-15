Look: Raiders Fans Furious With Officials After Non-Pass Interference Call

The referees may have just missed a crucial call in this afternoon’s Bengals-Raiders game. During the second quarter of action, rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase may have gotten away with offensive pass interference.

Joe Burrow fired a back-shoulder pass to Chase on second down for a 28-yard gain. Upon further review, it looked like Chase pushed Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant.

It’s tough to tell if Trufant tried to sell the push from Chase, but it was pretty evident there was noticeable contact on the play.

The officiating crew didn’t see enough to call offensive pass interference. As a result, the Bengals were able to continue their drive and add another field goal to their total.

Of course, Raiders fans were really upset with this no-call.

Here’s the controversial play:

Offensive pass interference not called lmao pic.twitter.com/Npa5MD5sLb — jw (@iam_johnw2) January 15, 2022

A few members of the media also pointed out that it should’ve been pass interference.

“Sure looked like offensive pass interference,” Mark Anderson of the Las Vegas Review-Journal said.

“Ja’Marr knows he got away with a pass interference,” Chris Williamson of SNY tweeted.

The Bengals currently have a 13-6 lead over the Raiders. This game is available on NBC.