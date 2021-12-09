Raiders Finalized Big Contract Extension Wednesday Night

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly finalized a contract extension for one of their most important special teams players on Wednesday night.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders are giving kicker Daniel Carlson a 4-year deal worth up to $18.4 million. The extension includes $10.2 million guaranteed and will make the 26-year-old the third-highest paid field goal kicker in the NFL.

Carlson, a former Minnesota Vikings fifth-round pick, has established himself as one of the most reliable kickers in the league since he joined the Raiders. After an underwhelming start to his career back in 2018, he’s connected on 95 of 111 (85.6 percent) of his field goals in Oakland and Las Vegas.

Over the last two seasons, Carlson has nearly been Pro Bowl worthy. In his last 28 games, dating back to the start the 2020 campaign, he’s made 60 of 65 (92.3%) field goals and 68 of 72 (94.4%) extra points.

A three-time All-American and two-time SEC Special Teams Player of the Year at Auburn, Carlson began his career with the Vikings. He missed three of his first four field goals in Minnesota and was waived in favor of Dan Bailey after just two games.

That move has worked out nicely for Carlson, who now finds himself with an important job on a postseason contender. The Raiders are 6-6 with five weeks to go in the 2021 regular season and just a game out of the playoff picture.

Las Vegas has a difficult schedule to close out the year, but will have a huge opportunity to stake its claim this weekend. The Raiders will go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an importance AFC West matchup for both sides this Sunday.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Dec. 12.