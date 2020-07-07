David Carr Has Bold Prediction For 2020 NFL WR Touchdown Leader

It should be no surprise that former No. 1 pick David Carr is high on his brother Derek’s chances for a big 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His pick for the team’s breakout wide receiver, and the NFL’s leader in touchdown receptions is more surprising. Former Clemson wide receiver and program cult hero was taken by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He turned in a solid rookie season, catching 49 passes for 605 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Renfrow may be able to develop into a really productive receiver for the Raiders. One of the NFL’s best red zone weapons? Carr thinks it is in play.

“It’s not always the No. 1 guy,” David Carr said during an NFL Network appearance. “Kenny Golladay was it last year. Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, and DeVante Parker were the top four guys. I’m looking at a guy that’s going to be a 1-A, or a slot guy that’s going to get a lot of touches. Hunter Renfrow.”

"He's gonna get a ton of touches."

“You’ve got (Henry) Ruggs, you’ve got Tyrell Williams, you’ve got Darren Waller in Las Vegas,” Carr said, describing the improved Raiders offense that could open up options for Renfrow. “And Hunter Renfrow is going to be that guy that gets the ball, gets the matchups down in the red zone, he’s going to get a ton of touches, and I know because I have an inside source there. Loves the guy, he’s going to get a lot of opportunities.”

It is definitely going out on a limb, but if Derek Carr is a huge Hunter Renfrow fan, there may be something to it. He’s been a very clutch player going back to his Clemson days, where he managed to exploit Alabama’s elite defenses in a pair of national title games. WIth guys like Ruggs taking the top off of defenses and Waller drawing a ton of attention in the red zone, there should be opportunities for Renfrow.

If Carr is right and Renfrow leads the league in touchdown receptions, that will be a serious feather in his cap as far as bold predictions go.

