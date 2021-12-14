Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite receiving a relatively positive diagnosis, Waller has missed the Raiders past two games against the Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be coming back this weekend either.

The Cleveland Browns and Raiders both released their estimated participation lists this afternoon. Waller received a “did not practice” designation with the knee injury.

But that’s not all. The star tight end was also listed with a back injury, which could be a cause for concern.

Injury report for #Browns and #Raiders with estimated participation for both teams pic.twitter.com/kUKC3WgYpj — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 14, 2021

Wednesday and Thursday’s practices will be key in determining whether or not he’ll back on the field this weekend. In 10 games this season, the Pro Bowl tight end has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s a massive part of the team’s offense. Without Waller on the field, the Raiders have dropped the past two games and are in danger of making it three-straight this weekend if he can’t get healthy.