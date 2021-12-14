The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Raiders Get Discouraging News On Darren Waller

Darren Waller of the Raiders runs with the football.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite receiving a relatively positive diagnosis, Waller has missed the Raiders past two games against the Washington Football Team and Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be coming back this weekend either.

The Cleveland Browns and Raiders both released their estimated participation lists this afternoon. Waller received a “did not practice” designation with the knee injury.

But that’s not all. The star tight end was also listed with a back injury, which could be a cause for concern.

Wednesday and Thursday’s practices will be key in determining whether or not he’ll back on the field this weekend. In 10 games this season, the Pro Bowl tight end has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s a massive part of the team’s offense. Without Waller on the field, the Raiders have dropped the past two games and are in danger of making it three-straight this weekend if he can’t get healthy.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.